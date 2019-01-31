(Image: Sarah Tew/CNET)

Between Super Bowl 2019 and awards show season, we know that upgrading your TV might be on top of your mind, so we want to give you the chance to get one completely free with our giveaway.

There's always a ton of TV deals around the big game -- but nothing beats a free TV. This time around, we joined forces with LG to give away the LG B8 series OLED TV, a TV that comes with AI ThinQ technology and Google Assistant built-in, making searching for content much easier, and it won CNET's Editors' Choice Award for October 2018. Make sure to check all the specs of this TV right here.

To enter, you must read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes, and fill out the form below. Increase your chances of winning by unlocking extra entries for following us on social media or sharing the unique link you get after registering. Each friend who signs up for this sweepstakes using your link will earn you 10 extra entries. Keep in mind each participant can only refer up to 10 friends.

If you can't wait to upgrade your TV, we have good news: The 65-inch and 55-inch models of the LG B8 series are on sale with a discount of $1,000 that ends on Feb. 2, 2019, so make sure you check it out.

