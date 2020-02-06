LG supplies OLED cockpit for Cadillac Escalade

Image: LG

LG Electronics will supply its plastic OLED-based digital cockpit system for Cadillac's 2021 version of the Escalade, the company announced.

The 38-inch, curved OLED display panel will be comprised of two infotainment screens and one instrument panel screen. The screen supports 4K resolution and will provide a wide viewing angle for the driver, the South Korean electronics maker said.



The screen will be powered by LG's own software and offer navigation, night vision, along with augmented reality support. The software is Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) compliant and meets the International Organization for Standardization's functional safety standards for vehicles, it added.



Starting with the iconic SUV, LG will supply General Motors -- the parent company of Cadillac -- with OLED screens and has plans to eventually expand its OLED panel production to other car models as well.



LG Electronics and LG Display have been attempting to widen the application of OLED screens outside of TVs, to cars and aeroplanes, thanks to the design freedom OLED offers in comparison to LCDs due to its lack of a backlight. According to research firm IHS Markit, the global automotive display market is expected to grow to $10.5 billion in 2023, up from 2019's $7.8 billion.

As it continues to work on industrial use cases for OLED, like for automobiles, the company has also been ramping up production for smaller OLED panels to increase its smartphone and notebook supply.

LG Display previously said it has a target of shipping 6 million OLED panels for TVs in 2020.

