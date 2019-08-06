LG to unveil V60 ThinQ smartphone at IFA 2019

Image: LG

LG Electronics has sent out its invitation for the unveiling of its next flagship phone, in the form of a 20 second clip, which will take place at the IFA tradeshow at Berlin.

The clip, posted on YouTube as well, shows an on-going game on a smartphone-shaped screen where an in-game character shaped as a smiling head moves around to gain items shaped like a camera and gamepad.

Then another screen appears to the left in which the character jumps to where a map is laid out. The character then reaches the destination on the map which is IFA 2019 in Berlin.

The two screens then proceed to fold into one another, with a "Save the Date" moniker appearing along with the date "10:00, Friday, September 6, 2019 date" on the screen.

The IFA tradeshow will take place at Berlin from September 6-11.

The clip hints at dual-screen support for the new phone, which will likely be called the V60 ThinQ if it follows the same naming pattern as its predecessors. Users will likely be able to use the two screens as one to play games on a bigger screen or use them separately as shown in the clip.

LG said that an upgraded dual-screen will be unveiled along with the new smartphone at a media conference taking place at Pullman Hotel Berlin Schwizerhof.

The new phone likely supports 5G connectivity like its predecessor the V50 ThinQ that was unveiled at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The V50 ThinQ went on sale in the US in June.

Compatriot Samsung is also set to launch its second flagship phone for the year, the Galaxy Note 10, this week.

LG's mobile business has been in the red for years now, posting operating losses of 313 billion won this second quarter.

