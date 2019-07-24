LG smart TVs to support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

LG encounters more OLED burn-in issues at SID tradeshow LG Electronics' OLED TV on display at a prestigious industry tradeshow had shown signs of prominent burn-in, ZDNet has learned. Read more: https://zd.net/2KDQtPi

LG will begin deploying a software update for its smart TVs to support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on them, the company has announced.

It will first roll out the update to the 2019 model LG OLED TV AI ThinQ sold in South Korea on Thursday. Other TVs will get the update until the end of the year to cover all LG's 2019 model smart TVs.

AirPlay 2 will allow iPhone or iPad users to load content saved on their devices for use on the TVs. Users will also be able to enjoy Apple TV, Apple Podcast, and Apple Music apps.

LG is also the first among TV makers to support HomeKit, which will allow users to control their TV using Apple devices via designated apps such as Home or Cupertino's virtual assistant Siri.

Initially seemingly hesitant to deploy Apple's smart home platform, more and more TV makers are opening up to Cupertino's offering to fill their TVs with more contents.

Compatriot Samsung has also announced earlier this year support for Apple AirPlay and iTunes for 2018 and 2019 TV models.

Vizio has also announced that it will support AirPlay via firmware update.

LG also offers a variety of virtual assistant platform on its TVs, from its own LG ThinQ, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa besides the recently added Siri.

