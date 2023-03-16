LinkedIn introduces AI tool to make curating your profile easier

Getty Images/NurPhoto

LinkedIn is a go-to social media site for many business professionals to help expand their networks, make connections and seek employment opportunities. Now LinkedIn is introducing an AI writing assistant that leverages OpenAI's GPT technology.

The assistant will help users write their About and Headline sections on their profile which are important in helping a professional stand out, and therefore, can be extra difficult to write.

Also: What is GPT-4? Here's everything you need to know

Once the AI generates the personalized description, users will have the opportunity to edit the text and further tailor it to meet their needs. In fact, LinkedIn actually recommends that users take this extra step since, "customization is still important."

The feature will be limited to users subscribed to LinkedIn Premium, which starts at $39.99 a month. AI assistance will initially start with a select group and then will be rolled out to all Premium subscribers in the next few months.

Also: How to get LinkedIn Premium for free

LinkedIn is also testing an AI-powered job description tool which would assist employers in composing better job descriptions to attract talent. All the user would have to do is include basic information and the AI would do the rest.

Earlier this week, Microsoft Edge launched a shortcut button on its sidebar for Bing Chat, which lets users access AI assistance on any page across the web – including LinkedIn. By visiting LinkedIn through the new Bing Chat, which is free, you can access AI assistance similar to what LinkedIn will offer. Bing's AI activity will take place in its sidebar, however, instead of within LinkedIn's UI.

If you don't have access to Bing Chat yet, and want to circumvent the hefty LinkedIn Premium fee, you can also just use ChatGPT to get similar results. Yes, this means opening a different tab, but to save yourself $40 a month, it might be worth it.