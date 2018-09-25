LinkedIn launches Talent Insights for HR analytics, talent planning

In a move that highlights how LinkedIn is increasingly eyeing human resources software as part of Microsoft, the company launched Talent Insights, an analytics tool for talent.

Talent Insights is a self-serve data graph that utilizes LinkedIn data to enable HR folks to benchmark where talent is being lost and where a new office should be opened.

LinkedIn's target market is HR folks to talent and acquisition managers. The data is designed to be quick, actionable and real-time.

While the LinkedIn effort isn't directly competitive with the likes of Workday, SAP SuccessFactors and Oracle when combined with Microsoft Dynamics could be formidable. Talent Insights includes two reports--one to evaluate talent pool and one to look at overall company performance when it comes to talent and acquisitions.

The Talent Pool report is used for sourcing strategy for talent such as developers and product managers, workforce planning, attrition rates and location analytics.

LinkedIn's Talent Insights Company Report is used for competitive intelligence and employer branding for recruiting. Here's a sample report.