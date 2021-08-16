MacBook, iPad Pro, and Windows laptop users: This $35 accessory is a must-have

I test a lot of USB-C accessories to test, but few end up as part of my equipment. But there's one accessory that I've had for over a year now, and I use it pretty much daily on my MacBook, iPad Pro, and any USB-C equipped Windows 10 laptops I happen to be using.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub It's a hub. A small hub that fits onto a pocket or bag easily. And best of all, it's only $32.99. It's the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub. On the connectivity front, the hub comes with a single 4K 30Hz HDMI, a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, microSD/SD card reader slots, and two USB 3.0 ports. It also comes with a 20cm USB-C cable attached. Initially, I thought this to be a weak link because if this broke the hub is trash, but after over a year of hard use, it's still like new. Anker quality shines through. $35 at Amazon

It also comes with a carry pouch for keeping it scratch-free and any chunks out of the ports.

The only port that's missing is an Ethernet port, but to be honest I can't remember the last time I needed to use one. If you want a very similar portable hub that has an Ethernet port, then Anker makes an 8-in-1 hub with that feature for $59.99.

I've used this hub on dozens of devices and taken it with me on long trips, and it has not let me down once.

All Anker hubs come with an 18-month worry-free warranty in the event of something going wrong.

There are also many much bigger docks out there. Anker has the amazing PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 dock, and Plugable has a range of docks and adapters to suit all needs, size constraints, and budget!

The docks market really has risen to the challenge of professional wanting to make the most of a limited number of USB-C ports.

I'm curious to know what must-haves you use. Let me know!