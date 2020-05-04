Plugable USB-C docking station with Power Delivery and charging

Modern laptops -- and even meny desktop systems -- come with a limited selection of ports. This is where a dock comes in handy, and the Pluggable UD-CA1A USB-C dock is an affordable solutions to boost your worf from home productivity.

Using just a single cable the UD-CA1A USB-C dock can add an external HDMI display, provide up to 60W of power to charge devices, add a Gigabit Ethernet port, audio input/output, and five USB ports to connect your peripherals.

All through a single USB-C cable.

Tech specs:

One HDMI output for mirroring or extending your desktop to an external monitor

One USB-C port on the backside of the docking station with Power Delivery functionality to charge your host computer with 60W of power

Five USB (Type-A) ports to connect peripherals; three USB 3.0 ports on the front and two USB 2.0 ports on the rear

One Gigabit Ethernet port to expand connectivity

Headphone and microphone ports both require TRS (Tip Ring Sleeve) jacks to function; if you only have a TRSS (Tip Ring Ring Sleeve) combination headset with one jack, a female TRRS to dual male TRS adapter can be used

Removable stand for vertical or horizontal orientation

4K-capable HDMI display

Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS X 10.11+, and Chrome OS on supported USB-C systems



The UD-CA1A supports USB 3.1's Alternate Modes and Power Delivery modes. Alternate Modes allow certain non-USB data and protocols (such as native video) to be sent over a USB-C cable, while Power Delivery enables you to power and charge a supported system without the need for a traditional proprietary OEM charger. To find out more about what different systems support, check out Pluggable's compatibility list.

In the box you will find the UD-CA1A docking station complete with optional stand, 1 meter USB-C to USB-C eMarker cable, 80W (20V, 4A) power adapter (100V-240V) with a US power plug, and quick start guide.

Available on Amazon for $99.