Plugable USB-C docking station with Power Delivery and charging

Modern laptops -- and even meny desktop systems -- come with a limited selection of ports. This is where a dock comes in handy, and the Pluggable UD-CA1A USB-C dock is an affordable solutions to boost your worf from home productivity.
Using just a single cable the UD-CA1A USB-C dock can add an external HDMI display, provide up to 60W of power to charge devices, add a Gigabit Ethernet port, audio input/output, and five USB ports to connect your peripherals.
All through a single USB-C cable.
Must read: How sensitive is the FLIR Lepton thermal camera built into the Blackview BV9800 Pro?
Tech specs:
- One HDMI output for mirroring or extending your desktop to an external monitor
- One USB-C port on the backside of the docking station with Power Delivery functionality to charge your host computer with 60W of power
- Five USB (Type-A) ports to connect peripherals; three USB 3.0 ports on the front and two USB 2.0 ports on the rear
- One Gigabit Ethernet port to expand connectivity
- Headphone and microphone ports both require TRS (Tip Ring Sleeve) jacks to function; if you only have a TRSS (Tip Ring Ring Sleeve) combination headset with one jack, a female TRRS to dual male TRS adapter can be used
- Removable stand for vertical or horizontal orientation
- 4K-capable HDMI display
- Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS X 10.11+, and Chrome OS on supported USB-C systems
The UD-CA1A supports USB 3.1's Alternate Modes and Power Delivery modes. Alternate Modes allow certain non-USB data and protocols (such as native video) to be sent over a USB-C cable, while Power Delivery enables you to power and charge a supported system without the need for a traditional proprietary OEM charger. To find out more about what different systems support, check out Pluggable's compatibility list.
In the box you will find the UD-CA1A docking station complete with optional stand, 1 meter USB-C to USB-C eMarker cable, 80W (20V, 4A) power adapter (100V-240V) with a US power plug, and quick start guide.
Available on Amazon for $99.
Join Discussion