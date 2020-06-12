Plugable launched an excellent range of USB-C adapters

The reality of owning a modern laptop -- or, increasingly, desktop PCs -- is that if you want to plug in anything other than a USB-C plug, you need a dock or a dongle. And while docks are great for static use, and smaller travel docks are good when on the move, sometimes a simple dongle is quicker and easier.

With that idea in mind, Plugable has launched a new line of USB-C adapters.

Four dongles in fact: USB-C to HDMI Adapter, USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter, USB-C to VGA Adapter, and USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter.

These adapters are made to be compact and portable, coming in at less than 2 inches in length and weighing less than a AA battery.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter (USBC-THDMI) Mirror or extend a 4K HDMI monitor, projector, or TV to your laptop. Experience Ultra HD 4K video with an HDMI 1.4 output at resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 30Hz. 4K RESOLUTION: With this HDMI to USB C Adapter add an HDMI port to connect a monitor to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports. HDMI output supports up to 4K 30Hz offering great picture quality and other resolutions like 1920×1080 and 2560×1440 at 60Hz

EXPAND YOUR WORKSPACE: Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI Adapter converts USB-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode signal from your laptop to HDMI enabling you to expand your workspace to any HDMI TV or monitor. Can be configured in extended or mirrored mode

SMALL CABLE FLEXIBILITY: Small, lightweight HDMI adapter is perfect for travel and constructed with cutting edge materials including a flat, flexible printed circuit cable, providing durability while accommodating any workspace

COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows systems, Chromebooks, 2018+ iPad Pro, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, iMac, Dell XPS, Lenovo Thinkpad, HP Spectre x360, Samsung Galaxy DeX, and other systems which support USB-C DP Alt Mode $19 at NewEgg

USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter (USBC-TDP) Add a DisplayPort port to connect to a monitor with fast, high-quality video via DisplayPort Alt Mod Enjoy clear, crisp visuals with up to 4K 60Hz resolutions. EXPAND YOUR WORKSPACE: Convert your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port to a full-featured DisplayPort port. This USB-C DisplayPort Adapter connects a USB-C enabled computer to a monitor that supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode ("Alt Mode")

ULTRA HIGH DEFINITION: DisplayPort to USB C Adapter supports up to 4K 60Hz (3840×2160 @ 60Hz). Also supports resolutions like 3440×1440, 2560×1440, and 1920×1080. Not for HDMI monitors and TVs; only for use with DisplayPort monitors

FLAT CABLE FLEXIBILITY: Small, lightweight adapter is perfect for travel and constructed with cutting edge materials including a flat, flexible printed circuit cable, providing durability while accommodating any workspace

COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows, Macs, and Chromebooks, 2018+ iPad Pro, MacBook, iMac, Dell XPS, Lenovo Thinkpad, HP Spectre x360 systems with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and others supporting USB C DisplayPort Alternate Mode $19 at Newegg

USB-C to VGA Adapter (USBC-TVGA) Connect an external monitor, projector, or TV via VGA to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop with clear resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz. EXPAND YOUR WORKSPACE: With this USB-C to VGA Adapter add a VGA port to connect an external monitor, projector, or TV to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 systems that support video output

HIGH PERFORMANCE: VGA to USB C Adapter supports resolutions up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz. Other popular supported resolutions include 1920×1080, 1366×768, 1600×900. External display can be configured in extended or mirrored mode

FLAT CABLE FLEXIBILITY: Small, lightweight Thunderbolt 3 to VGA adapter is perfect for travel and constructed with cutting edge materials including a flat, flexible printed circuit cable, providing durability while accommodating any workspace

COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with USB-C Windows, Chromebooks, 2018+ iPad Pro, MacBook, iMac, Dell XPS, Lenovo Thinkpad, HP Spectre x360 systems with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and systems which support USB-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode $19 at Newegg

USB-C to Ethernet Adapter (USBC-TE1000) If your ethernet is slowing you down, switch to fast, reliable Gigabit Ethernet connection that keeps up with your needs. With driver-less installation in modern versions of Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS, users can quickly get online securely. FAST GIGABIT SPEED: This USB C Ethernet adapter adds a wired Gigabit Ethernet port to your USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3 systems. Faster and more reliable than Wi-Fi connections up to 1Gbps (10/100/1000 Mbps). Link and activity LEDs

PLUG AND PLAY: RJ45 to USB-C cable offers automatic plug-and-play installation with no additional download needed on Windows 10, macOS, and ChromeOS. Powered by the Realtek RTL8153 chipset for proven, best-in-class compatibility

SMALL AND FLEXIBLE: Small, lightweight Thunderbolt 3 to Ethernet adapter is perfect for travel and constructed with cutting edge materials including a flat, flexible printed circuit cable, providing durability while accommodating any workspace

COMPATIBILITY: Great fit for USB-C Macbook Pro, Windows 10, and Dell XPS, fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3, MacBook Air and Windows 8.x, and 7 systems. Not compatible with gaming consoles or USB-C phones $19 at Newegg

I've tested these adapters and they're all well made, work flawlessly, and feel like they will give years of good service.

They're excellent, everything I've come to expect from Plugable.