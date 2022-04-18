Why you can trust ZDNet
Make your life easier and accounts safer with this $30 password manager

Enpass can keep an unlimited number of passwords, bank and credit card info, docs, files, and more securely stored.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The number of apps and websites we use every day is mind-boggling. And though we aren't supposed to use the same password for everything, it isn't humanly possible to remember unique logins for each account. Fortunately, Enpass can solve this problem with a secure digital vault to store passwords and a great deal more. Lifetime Individual Plans are currently on sale for new users for just $29.99. 

With Enpass, you can have all your passwords securely organized in one place. The app will store your login credentials locally rather than on Enpass servers, so you don't have to worry about your accounts being compromised should a hacker crack Enpass's security. The app is available on all desktop and mobile devices. Plus, it can perform encrypted synchronization through cloud accounts on Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more. 

Enpass doesn't just store passwords, though. You can keep all of your most sensitive data secure, including bank account and credit card info, files, licenses, credentials, and beyond. Use the desktop app to import data from other password managers, Chrome, or Excel. Then, Enpass can fill in all of your logins and credit card info automatically. It can even generate strong, random passwords for every new account you open. 

You can log into Enpass with Touch or Face ID and create multiple vaults to keep your work, personal, and family data separate. The program will identify any duplicate, weak, or compromised passwords. Enpass can also determine which accounts support two-factor authentication but don't have any one-time codes saved. 

Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Enpass's Audit section provides a unified dashboard that will quickly point out any vulnerabilities in your accounts and passwords. The app also lets you set up alerts for any website breaches, so you can change passwords as soon as possible. 

The Individual Plan has apps for Linux, Windows, macOS, Apple, and Android platforms. There's no limit to the number of passwords or other items you can store, vaults you create, or devices you use. Forum and email support are included as well. It's no wonder Enpass earned average ratings of 4.6 out of 5 on G2 and 9.1 out of 10 on VPN Pro. (Speaking of VPNs, you might want to consider one to cover all of your security bases.)

New users can purchase an Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription for just $29.99, down from $79.

