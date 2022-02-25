Manage your time and boost productivity with 81% off this app

StackCommerce

It's a common misconception that time only flies when you're having fun. If you're not careful, it can slip away just as easily when you're working on a deadline project or studying for an exam - in other words, exactly when you need that time the most.

We could all stand to develop better habits when it comes to time management, and that's exactly what the designers of Rize had in mind. With this time tracker, you can see quick improvement in your daily work habits so that you can get more done and free up more time for the things you actually want to do. And if that sounds appealing, it only gets better: Right now, you can get a 3-year subscription to Rize for $99.

There's a ton of functionality in the Rize app, but once you start using it, you'll see that most of it works in the background. The first day you log in, you'll get a diagnosis of your work habits and see where you can be more effective. Rize starts tracking what websites you visit and for how long, breaking things down so that you can see how much time you're spending on your inbox, work-related software, or idly surfing the net.

From there, you can start setting up notifications that let you know when it's time to take a break and when it's time to focus. This lets you use methods like the Pomodoro Technique, cutting your day into manageable chunks so that you feel a sense of progress and stay on task. It doesn't just help you work better - it keeps you from getting overworked. It's also compatible with Google Calendar so that you can seamlessly integrate it into your online routine.

Start developing better work habits today: right now, you can get three years of Rize for $99, a discount of more than 80% off the original MSRP.