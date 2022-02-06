Master Risk Management Frameworks and break into cybersecurity with this $39 course

StackCommerce

Even though some of the most elite tech careers are in cybersecurity, you don't have to be an expert in the entire field to qualify for excellent positions. For example, advanced IT professionals can learn the whole Risk Management process in the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course.

The U.S. government actually designed the Risk Management Framework (RMF). Its purpose is to provide an efficient process for integrating security and privacy while managing cyber supply chain activities. It is amazingly effective to navigate because of the coordination with a variety of laws, regulations, executive orders, and directives.

The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course offers over 21 hours of instruction, which includes 57 lectures. You can access these courses on mobile devices as well as on laptops and desktop computers.

The course will teach you about the system, how to authorize it, and how to categorize information within it. It will also teach you to select the proper NIST SP 800-53 controls, how to implement them, and how to assess their operations. You will then learn the best methods for monitoring risk and implementing controls.

The course is provided, authored, and presented by ITProTV on the iCollege platform, which is trusted for its entertaining and effective talk-show format used in its courses. Plus, students have rated the course very highly. Verified purchaser Ketheeswaran N. gave it 5 stars, saying, "Good edutainment on NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks. I liked this format instead of watching usual online training with dry PowerPoint slides and monotonous voice."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn risk management. Grab the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course today while it's on sale for just $39.