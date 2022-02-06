Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Master Risk Management Frameworks and break into cybersecurity with this $39 course

If you want to leverage your advanced IT knowledge and experience to break into the cybersecurity field, you can begin by taking this entertaining course.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Even though some of the most elite tech careers are in cybersecurity, you don't have to be an expert in the entire field to qualify for excellent positions. For example, advanced IT professionals can learn the whole Risk Management process in the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course.

The U.S. government actually designed the Risk Management Framework (RMF). Its purpose is to provide an efficient process for integrating security and privacy while managing cyber supply chain activities. It is amazingly effective to navigate because of the coordination with a variety of laws, regulations, executive orders, and directives.

The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course offers over 21 hours of instruction, which includes 57 lectures. You can access these courses on mobile devices as well as on laptops and desktop computers. 

The course will teach you about the system, how to authorize it, and how to categorize information within it. It will also teach you to select the proper NIST SP 800-53 controls, how to implement them, and how to assess their operations. You will then learn the best methods for monitoring risk and implementing controls.

The course is provided, authored, and presented by ITProTV on the iCollege platform, which is trusted for its entertaining and effective talk-show format used in its courses. Plus, students have rated the course very highly. Verified purchaser Ketheeswaran N. gave it 5 stars, saying, "Good edutainment on NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks. I liked this format instead of watching usual online training with dry PowerPoint slides and monotonous voice."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn risk management. Grab the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course today while it's on sale for just $39.

NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks

$39 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related