Walmart's $200 Meta Quest 2 deal is even better than Amazon's Big Spring Sale offer
This week has been all about Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, but that's left the door wide open for competing retailers to price match or even beat the e-commerce giant's best deals. Case in point, Amazon has discounted the ever-so-relevant Meta Quest 2 down to $200, its lowest price to date, and Walmart is one-upping it by tossing in an additional $50 worth of Meta Quest Store credit, applicable for games and other downloadable VR content. At this price, the Quest 2 is easily the best VR deal right now, whether you're just getting into the sport or want a secondary headset.
While the Quest 2 is not the flashiest VR headset from Meta, let alone on the market, it features a compact, relatively lightweight form factor, support for PC VR, a 1920 x 1832 resolution per eye display that can ramp up to 90Hz refresh rates, and ergonomic touch controllers. For beginners and folks who just want a no-frills, virtual reality experience, this headset will deliver, and then some.
That's because Meta's given it several software upgrades since it was first released in 2020, including hand tracking and improved VR streaming. It's also worth mentioning that back then, the 64GB of the Quest 2 was priced at $299, so the fact that you're able to buy one that has twice the storage size (128GB), more capabilities, and access to an expansive library of apps and games for $100 less makes this Meta Quest deal one to remember.
As I mentioned earlier, the better Quest 2 deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event is actually at Walmart, where the retailer is bundling a $50 Meta Quest Store credit with the headset. That should be enough to buy at least two major VR titles, including Beat Saber, Superhot, Supernatural, and more. The 128GB of storage should also be sufficient for dozens of apps and other content you plan to upload to the Quest.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's 2024 Spring Sale runs from March 20-25 on the retail giant's website.
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.