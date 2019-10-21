Microsoft acquires cloud file-migration specialist Mover

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is acquiring Mover, a cloud file-migration provider, for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to leverage Mover's technology to help customers migrate their files to Microsoft 365, its bundle of Windows, Office 365, and Intune, officials said in announcing the deal on Oct. 21.

Microsoft already has a few tools aimed at helping users migrate their files to the cloud. Among them are FastTrack and the SharePoint Migration Tool. Microsoft plans to add Mover to this list with its existing services, along with "more self-service options over time," Microsoft officials said in a blog post.



Mover currently supports migration from more than a dozen cloud service providers -- including Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, and Google Drive -- into Microsoft's OneDrive and SharePoint.

Mover's tagline is "Cloud File Migrations, for Business." Its website advertises that it can help "migrate your entire company to any cloud without leaving your browser."



Microsoft plans to talk more about what it will be doing with Mover integration and new capabilities for planning, analyzing, and moving content into Microsoft 365 during its Ignite conference, which kicks off on Nov. 3.