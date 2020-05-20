Microsoft adds new Learn TV video channel for daily technical content

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding more new ways for customers to consume technical content, with the preview release of Learn TV. Introduced at its Build 2020 developers conference this week, Learn TV is a channel for pre-recorded and on-demand video programming for developers and engineers.



Microsoft Learn is Microsoft's site for free, self-paced educational content. Learn TV will add live streams, shows and instructional videos from Microsoft's Cloud Advocates, product group heads and community members, Microsoft officials said. Learn TV will deliver content from Microsoft's Channel 9, first-party events, hackathons, and interviews.

Learn TV's mission statement sounds a lot like the one of the original Channel 9, to me. I've asked Microsoft if the long-term plan is to replace Channel 9 with Learn TV or if Learn TV will re-host some Channel 9 content. No word back so far.

"Learn how to build solutions and use Microsoft products from the experts that built them," is the tagline on the Learn TV preview site. "Learn TV is the place to find the latest digital content so you can always keep updated on the latest announcements, features and products from Microsoft."



Microsoft also announced this week that its Microsoft Q&A site is now generally available. Microsoft launched the preview of Q&A, which is meant to replace the MSDN and TechNet forums, with support for 11 services in October last year.



"Microsoft Q&A is now the single question and answer destination for all Azure products and services," according to Microsoft's May 19 blog post.

Learn and Learn TV are part of Microsoft's strategy to move more of its developer relations assets online.