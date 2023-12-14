'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Microsoft brings hundreds of Xbox titles to the Meta Quest - with no console required
Microsoft's push towards cloud gaming got a big addition today as a huge library of Xbox titles is now available to play on Meta Quest -- with no Xbox console required.
If you have a Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro, you can now subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, and access its huge library of classic and modern Xbox games.
There is a small caveat in that you'll need an additional controller because the Quest headset's controllers don't have enough buttons. But the list of supported controllers is pretty extensive and even includes the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller from PlayStation. Support for PS5 controllers is coming soon, according to Microsoft.
With a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, gamers get access to hundreds of titles, including selections from the Assassin's Creed collection, the Doom series, the Fallout collection, Gears of War, Starfield, Grand Theft Auto, Forza Motorsports, Halo, Wolfenstein, Yakuza, and many more.
When accessing these games on a Quest headset, the display looks like you're sitting in front of a large, curved gaming monitor. Four screen sizes will be available, Microsoft says. Users can either play the game in a fully virtual environment or plop the virtual screen in their real-world environment thanks to the Quest's full-color Passthrough.
It's worth noting that the subscription also gets you access to the games on an Xbox console if you have one, and a PC as well, so there are plenty of opportunities to try out all the games.
Aside from not needing an Xbox console to play, there's also the huge advantage that there's no game installation required either -- everything streams straight from the cloud. And even though the Quest headsets have a decent amount of space, many users find themselves uninstalling games to free up space for new ones.
To get started, sign up for Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate and download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app from the Meta store.