Microsoft continues to hone its latest reorg with more employee shuffles

On May 30, nearing the end of its fiscal 2018, Microsoft announced more organizational changes, according to multiple sources.

So far, there's no word of planned layoffs accompanying the first wave of org-chart shifts, which Microsoft announced in late March 2018.

.Today, Microsoft announced internally a number of new organizational shifts across its engineering divisions today, aimed at further focusing on the company's "intelligent cloud/intelligent edge" charter.

One of those changes involved Microsoft Corporate Vice President Kudo Tsunoda departing his current post. Last we heard, Tsunoda's focus was on Mixed reality, "3D for Everyone," Story Remix, Photos, HoloLens and "other secret unannounced things."

In late March, as part of the company's latest reorg, Tsunoda was named as the continued head of the New Experiences and Technology (NeXT) business at Microsoft. His group moved to report to Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha, the new head of the combined "Experiences and Devices" team at the company.

As Microsoft announced internally today, Tsunoda is looking for a new role at the company, I hear. No word on where that will be or when it will start -- or if Tsunoda will opt to leave Microsoft in search of greener pastures. And no word on what's going to happen to Tsunoda's current team. (I asked.)

Microsoft officials did confirm that Tsunoda is currently still with the company but declined to say much else about today's reorg, beyond Microsoft making some new org changes today.

In January 2018, Microsoft made changes to its Windows NeXT business that officials hoped would make its mixed-reality/augmented-reality business better aligned with real-world use cases. Tsunoda's NeXT business was the team charged with designing "experiences" for 3D, Windows Mixed Reality and Hololens and other emergent technologies. Megan Saunders was the General Manager of this team prior to this shake-up.

I'm also hearing that some teams that Microsoft had designated as part of Corporate Vice President Jason Zander's new centralized Windows engineering organization are moving under Jha's Experiences and Devices unit, specifically in the Windows mobile-device-management piece of the org. And the Edge development team is back to Experiences and Devices team -- which makes sense, given Edge is now being positioned as a cross-platform app, not something for which the Windows Engineering team obviously should be responsible.

Microsoft is gearing up to actively promote Microsoft 365 in the coming months. of Windows 10, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security. Jha heads up the pieces of the bundle.

There may be some more movement as part of today's reorg. Microsoft seems to be interested in distancing itself from the Microsoft Windows-first legacy which has been in place for years.

Meanwhile, if you see something more significant about today's reorg news, dear readers, feel free to say something....