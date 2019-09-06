Microsoft hosts first Windows Subsystem for Linux conference

Windows & Linux: Applications that will work on both If you need to navigate regularly between Linux and the Windows world, there are many applications that can make your job easier. We spotlight 21 quality applications that will pave the way.

Microsoft saying it loves Linux; the company released its own Linux distribution for Windows 10; and free-software founder Richard M. Stallman spoke at Microsoft, so why not have a Linux conference on the Microsoft conference campus?

Hayden Barnes, founder of Whitewater Foundry, a startup focusing on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) announced WSLconf 1, the first community conference for WSL. This event will be held on March 10-11, 2020 at Building 20 on the Microsoft HQ campus in Redmond, WA. The conference is still coming together. But we already know it will have presentations and workshops from Pengwin, Whitewater's Linux for Windows, Microsoft WSL, and Canonical's Ubuntu on WSL developers.

This conference will feature two days of hands-on workshops, hackathons, presentations, and networking events for WSL programmers. The conference will be free, but space will be limited and preregistration will be required.

Many people still doubt that Microsoft is seriously committed to Linux. Consider this one more proof point that it's time to rethink how you see Microsoft's relationship with Linux.

