Microsoft rolls out Edge 90, with new history search, Kids Mode, to mainstream users

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out its latest version of its new Edge browser to mainstream users today, April 15 -- the same day Google is rolling out Chrome 90. Microsoft's Edge 90 includes a number of new features, including new history-search options and Kids Mode, which have been in testing for the last few months.



Password Monitor, which is meant to protect users' passwords by notifying them if their credentials have been compromised, also is considered part of the Edge 90 rollout. Microsoft began rolling out Password Monitor in January 2021 as part of Edge 88, but as of Edge 90, it is now available to all users



Other new features that are part of Edge 90, according to Microsoft's Edge "What's Next" page, include support for TLS token binding for policy-configured sites; a "current page" option for printing PDF documents; the ability to bulk-delete passwords; improvements to font rendering; and synced browser-history support for history search. As of version 90, Edge also now supports easier search terms so customers can search their browsing history in their own words with terms like "news articles from last week," officials said.



Kids Mode is a browsing mode designed specifically for kids ages five to eight and nine to 12. This new mode includes "guardrails" meant to steer kids away from inappropriate content via a built-in allow list and Bing SafeSearch and tracking prevention automatically set to Strict. Parents can review and make changes in the allowed content from their Edge Settings.