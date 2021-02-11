Microsoft to support HPE's Spaceborne Computer with Azure connectivity, AI processing at the edge

Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said they'll be working together to connect Azure to HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2. The pair are touting the partnership as bringing compute and AI capabilities to the ultimate edge device -- a supercomputer in space.



HP and NASA partnered to build the Spaceborne Computer, which is a commercial, off-the-shelf supercomputer. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is designed to simulate computation loads during space travel via data-intensive applications. On February 20, HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2 is scheduled to launch into orbit on the 15th Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission to Space Station (NG-15).

By handling processing in space, customers will be able to gain new information and research advancements in areas like weather modeling; plant and hydroponics analysis; and medical imaging for astronauts on the International Space Station, officials said.



The HP-Microsoft Spaceborne announcement is an extension of Microsoft's Azure Space initiative, announced in October 2020. Azure Space is a set of products, plus newly announced partnerships designed to position Azure as a key player in the space- and satellite-related connectivity/compute part of the cloud market.



In other Azure news, Microsoft announced today it will add an East US 3 datacenter region in Georgia (Fulton and Douglas counties). The company didn't provide a date when it would be open, but said it will offer Azure Availability Zones there, which provides support for avoiding/lessening the impacts of datacenter failures. Later this year, Microsoft will launch its already-announced West US3 region in Arizona, officials added.