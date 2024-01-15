Microsoft unveils a slew of Copilot updates, including Copilot Pro. Here's what's new

Microsoft

Since Copilot's initial launch, Microsoft's chatbot has proven to be a worthy ChatGPT rival -- and now a new wave of updates will close the gap between both chatbots even further.

Microsoft has announced the availability of Copilot Pro, a supercharged subscription version of Copilot, which is meant for power users who could benefit from advanced help with writing, coding, designing, and more.

The Copilot Pro offerings include a single AI experience across all of your devices to give you better assistance, priority access to the latest models, including OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, enhanced AI image creation, and the ability to create your own Copilot GPTs.

If you are a Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriber, you'll be especially pleased to know that you can use a Copilot Pro subscription to access Copliot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad.

The Copilot Pro subscription costs $20 per month per user, which is the same price as ChatGPT's premium subscription, ChatGPT Plus.

Microsoft has also announced that the enterprise offering of Copilot for Microsoft 365 will no longer have a seat minimum, which makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of Copilot's assistance.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available for small businesses with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard plans, which can be purchased for between one and 299 seats at $30 per person per month, according to the release.

Other plan updates include the removal of the 300-seat purchase minimum for commercial plans, the availability of Copilot for Office 365 E3 and E5 enterprise customers, and the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 for purchase for businesses through a network of Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners.

In addition to the Copilot Pro news, the standard Copilot will get a wave of upgrades, starting with Copilot GPTs. Microsoft said a handful of Copliot GPTs will start rolling out today. These GPTs will serve a specific purpose for users, such as fitness, travel, cooking, and more. Only Copilot Pro users, however, will be able to make their own.

The release of these individual Copilots is similar to the 28 chatbots that Meta announced in September, which have their own personas to serve different purposes. For example, you can chat with Max the chabot, in the style of Roy Choi, for cooking tips and tricks.

The Copilot app is now available for Android and iOS, and a Copilot to the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Andorid and iOS users with a Microsoft account will begin to roll out during the next month.