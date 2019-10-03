Microsoft will sell an Intel-based 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 for business users only

Microsoft announced a slew of new Surface devices this week in New York City. But there's one that didn't get any air time which potentially could be interesting to businesses: Another model of the Surface Laptop 3.



Microsoft officials touted two new Surface Laptop 3 models during the company's fall hardware event: A 13.5-inch Laptop 3 running Intel's 10th-generation Core "Ice Lake" and a 15-inch Laptop 3 running a customized AMD Ryzen processor developed in tandem by Microsoft and AMD. But there also is a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 that will run Intel's Core "Ice Lake" processor.



The Intel-based 15-inch model is available to business customers through a set of preapproved Surface business partners. Microsoft is not making the AMD-based 15-inch Surface available to business customers through these channels. (If you happen to be a business customer who wants the AMD-based 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, you can just buy it outside of the Surface business channels.)

Microsoft says Surface Laptop 3 will get up to 11.5 hours of battery life. It's configurable with up to 32GB of RAM. Pricing starts at $1,099. Microsoft has made the Alcantara-covered keyboard optional; metal keyboards are now offered, as well. Surface Laptop 3 is slated to begin shipping on October 22.