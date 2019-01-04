Could this mystery foldable phone with two bends be secret Xiaomi device?

Consumers can expect to see numerous foldable Android phones in the coming year, including the one Samsung revealed in November, showing a 7.3-inch tablet that folds in two with a second phone screen on the back.

As Samsung gears up to make a million of its Infinity Flex foldable phones, it could be getting competition from Chinese phone and gadget maker Xiaomi.

Phone leaker Evan Blass posted a video on Twitter showing the device that's "allegedly made by Xiaomi".

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

The video shows a person using Google Maps on a tablet in landscape mode, which the user then folds back in two sections for it to transform into a palm-sized gadget with thin top and bottom bezels and curved edges. Maps automatically switches from tablet mode to phone mode with a shorter search bar.

Blass admits he can't confirm the authenticity of the video, so it's not certain that it is a Xiaomi device or that the company intends to ship it.

But if Xiaomi is planning a foldable device, it would be the latest phone maker to tip its hat to the foldable category and one of the better examples of what a foldable device could be.

Google has announced native support in Android for foldables and has said to expect several new foldable Android devices, which will have either two screens or one screen.

Royole also showed off its foldable FlexPai shortly before Samsung unveiled its foldable concept, while Huawei is expected to release one this year too.

Image: Ewan Blass/Twitter

