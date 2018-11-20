​LG Display collaborating with Huawei, Lenovo for foldable phones: Report

(Image: LG)

LG Display is collaborating with Chinese vendors for the development of their respective foldable phones, South Korean media reports.

The South Korean tech giant is collaborating with Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi to develop foldable devices for each respective Chinese vendor, The Elec reports. LG Display will also supply them with its foldable display panels.

LG Display and Lenovo are developing a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution foldable panel, the report said, with production slated to begin during the third quarter of 2019.

Lenovo's tablet, which will be folded inwards, will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2019.

There will be no outer display like those shown by Samsung earlier this month, which when folded, some parts of the display will still be visible to show the date, time, weather among other information.

LG Display and Huawei are developing a 6-inch display that will fold outward, The Elec said. When folded, both sides will show part of the display.

Huawei is also reportedly collaborating with Chinese display maker BOE on a similar project.

LG Display also has a similar project with Xiaomi but The Elec have not reported further details.

Despite collaborating with various Chinese vendors, LG Display is not collaborating with its affiliate LG Electronics which currently has no specific foldable project as of yet, it said.

Samsung is aiming to launch its foldable phone by the first half of next year and will produce over a million units, the firm's mobile boss has said.

Earlier this year at CES, LG showed off a rollable 65-inch OLED display.

