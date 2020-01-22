Motorola's foldable Razr phone is ready now, goes on sale Jan. 26

The Motorola Razr is back and looks better than ever. But is it worth $1,500? In another episode of Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow discuss how Motorola is back with leadership in mobile industrial design, for a privileged few early adopters. Read more: https://zd.net/2OMY5hC

Motorola will begin taking preorders for the new Motorola Razr on Jan. 26, with shipments expected to arrive on Feb. 6, the same day as in-store availability.

Motorola originally announced the new Razr, an Android-powered smartphone with a foldable display, in November of last year.

The Razr's foldable design is different from the Galaxy Fold, which opens and closes like a book, transforming from a smartphone to a tablet-like design. Instead, the Razr opens and closes like a traditional clamshell flip phone. It's a design that Samsung is rumored to announce next month, and it makes so much sense in use.

The new Razr was supposed to go on sale on Dec. 26, but Motorola delayed the launch citing high demand and low supply levels.

The company has apparently fixed supply constraints and is ready to begin taking orders for the $1,500 phone this weekend.

Verizon Wireless is the exclusive carrier of the new Motorola Razr in the US. You can order it from Verizon, Walmart, or Motorola.com when it goes on sale this weekend, or wait for it to arrive in stores a couple of weeks later, on Feb. 6.

Are you ordering the new Razr, or waiting to see what Samsung announces on Feb. 11? Let us know in the comments.