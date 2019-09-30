An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

After the Samsung Galaxy Fold disaster in April, I wrote the device off as a possible purchase, with the intent to wait until the next generation of foldable phones. Who was I kidding? I've been covering mobile devices for more than 18 years and am the consummate early adopter.

I saw a few lucky mobile tech media receive a review unit and was devouring every word and video, with the hope of seeing significant improvement in the device due to Samsung's redesign. Somehow, the Best Buy website appeared on my computer, and I searched for availability in Washington State. Unlocked models were not available until Oct. 4, and the website showed there were none available within 250 miles.

Undeterred, I broadened my search to all of the state and found an AT&T Cosmos Black Samsung Galaxy Fold unit in Kennewick, Wash. This was an 8-hour roundtrip to purchase and pick up the phone, so I posted a couple of questions related to unlocking AT&T locked models on Twitter. Max Weinbach, from XDA Developers, provided some great information, so I talked to my wife about my plan (aka received concurrence to spend $2,000 on a phone) and made the trip to Eastern Washington.

Unboxing experience

As a professional engineer with machine design classes in my educational background, I cannot tell you how excited I was to purchase the phone after watching the Samsung video showing the precise watchmaking approach to the hinge mechanism. Samsung is pushing the boundaries of engineering with this phone, and it's thrilling to be a part of it now with my device in hand.

The Galaxy Fold comes in a fairly simple black box, with the word Galaxy written in a way that the last three letters are folded over. Slide this outer sleeve up and off to reveal another black sleeve with a soft white box inside. Remove this inner sleeve, and then you can start opening up the soft white box.

Taking off the top of this white container reveals the opened Galaxy Fold with a sticker on it. This white text on a black sticker offers five care instructions for the Fold. These include warnings to avoid pressing hard on the display, using sharp objects, making sure your display is free of anything before closing it, informing you there is no water or dust resistance, and more. Yes, it is a rather fragile product, and it does cost a lot of money. However, it's also an amazing piece of engineering technology, and hopefully, with care, it will last for a long time.

Peeling off this sticker and picking up the Fold reveals Galaxy Fold Premier Service details, such as 24/7 call support and one out-of-warranty screen replacement for $150. There is also a white piece of paper that states you are unfolding the future.

The retail package includes the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value), an old Samsung charger (not the 25W or 45W fast chargers), and a carbon fiber shell case. Unless there is some technical reason the batteries cannot be charged quickly, Samsung should have included its most powerful charger for the $2,000 price.

While I like the look of the Cosmos Black Galaxy Fold, the carbon fiber case eliminates fingerprints and offers a surface that is a bit easier to hold while also protecting the outside from scratches. It's a very thin shell that attaches using what appears to be a micro-suction tape.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Main display : 7.3 inches, 2152 x 1536 pixels resolution (362 PPI), Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, 4.2:3 aspect ration

: 7.3 inches, 2152 x 1536 pixels resolution (362 PPI), Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, 4.2:3 aspect ration Cover display : 4.6 inches, 720 1680 pixels resolution (399 PPI), Super AMOLED, 21:9 aspect ratio

: 4.6 inches, 720 1680 pixels resolution (399 PPI), Super AMOLED, 21:9 aspect ratio Operating system : Android 9.0 Pie

: Android 9.0 Pie RAM : 12GB LPDDR4

: 12GB LPDDR4 Storage : 512GB internal storage, UFS 3.0

: 512GB internal storage, UFS 3.0 Cameras : 12MP rear f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.5 & f/2.4 super speed dual pixel dual aperture camera, and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (123 degrees field-of-view). 10MP f/2.2 and 8MP RGB depth camera above the main inner display for front-facing shots. 10MP f/2.2 front-facing camera on the cover.

: 12MP rear f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.5 & f/2.4 super speed dual pixel dual aperture camera, and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (123 degrees field-of-view). 10MP f/2.2 and 8MP RGB depth camera above the main inner display for front-facing shots. 10MP f/2.2 front-facing camera on the cover. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, ANT+, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, ANT+, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC Sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

: Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Battery : 4,380 mAh non-removable with fast wireless charging. Two batteries compose this capacity. Wireless PowerShare is also available.

: 4,380 mAh non-removable with fast wireless charging. Two batteries compose this capacity. Wireless PowerShare is also available. Dimensions (Folded) : 62.8 x 160.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) -- 15.7mm (Sagging)

: 62.8 x 160.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) -- 15.7mm (Sagging) Dimensions (Unfolded) : 117.9 x 160.9 x 7.6mm (Frame) -- 6.9mm (Screen)

: 117.9 x 160.9 x 7.6mm (Frame) -- 6.9mm (Screen) Weight : 276g

: 276g Colors: Space Silver and Cosmos Black

There is no dust and water resistance, while Samsung provides crystal clear instructions and guidelines on how to be careful using your new device. I baby my phones and rarely drop them, never using the Apple Care+ service, so I'm pretty confident in my ability to keep this phone safe for at least the next year.

There is also no TOF camera sensor on the Galaxy Fold, which is something we see on the Note 10 Plus.

Hardware

The Galaxy Fold is very heavy at 276g, especially when you compare it to the Note 10 Plus at 196 grams. I've been using PDAs and smartphones for a long time though, and today's modern phones are lighter and much better built than the devices I was using a decade ago. I like the heft, as it gives the device a very dense feel when in the closed mode.

It also appears to be a very long phone when in the closed mode, but that is primarily due to the fact it is closed and only 62.8mm wide. The Fold is 160.9mm long, while the Note 10 Plus is 162.3mm, so it's just a bit shorter than the Note 10 Plus. The closed mode reminds me of the Nokia Communicator from years ago, and it's a great feeling when making phone calls.

In the closed mode, we see one front-facing camera and a narrow, tall display. The substantial stainless steel hinge is on the left side of the front. It is distinctive and substantial. There are also speaker openings on the top and bottom of the front piece.

We have three cameras and a flash on the back with the long volume button and power button along the edge of the back. The power button is like the Note 10, where it is a power button first, but can be programmed to launch Bixby (or something else) through the settings. Below this button, we have the side capacitive fingerprint sensor similar to what we see on the Galaxy S10e. The USB-C port is at the bottom of the back piece with mic openings on the top and bottom.

Get ready to then be amazed as you open up the fold. Powerful magnets keep the phone securely closed so you need to apply a bit of pressure as you pry open the front and back. After releasing the magnets, each side pops out about 45 degrees and then you slowly pull the two sides down until it snaps soundly into a flat position. The Fold is also held in this flat position mainly, so you don't have to worry about it flopping around. You can feel the quality of the mechanisms to make the fold happen.

I'm still blown away by the plastic OLED and folding capability of the display. Yes, you can see and feel the center crease, and with this approach by Samsung, compared to Huawei's external folding design, I don't see how you could ever have a folding display without such a crease, but maybe Samsung's future designs will address this.

While you can see the crease when the Fold is angled away from you or the display is off, when the display is on and you are using it, the indent is not that obvious. I barely notice it, and yet it is a compromise you have to be willing to make to accept this stunning approach to a folding phone.

I never saw the first Fold, but understand Samsung added a piece around the display while also extending the top plastic to the edges. There is no way to find and peel off the top layer on this remodeled Fold.

There is a rather large cutout in the top right corner for the dual cameras, and so far, it has not bothered me at all. Apps, movies, games, and such mostly cut the display straight down from this notch, so I'm not sure it's a design feature to worry about.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy Fold launches with Android 9 Pie with the Samsung One UI. One UI is a great update to previous versions of the Samsung Experience and is my favorite non-Pixel flavor of Android. One UI offers a clean user experience with gesture-based navigation options too. I finally moved away from the standard three-button Android navigation controls and am embracing gestures on Android as I did with iOS. While I use gestures, I still like Samsung's layout with the back button on the right side.

If you keep the three-button approach, these appear at the bottom of the right side when the Fold is opened. If you choose the gestures, then these appear along the entire bottom of the display, giving you bigger swipe targets across the entire width of the unfolded device. The navigation bar method you choose appears on the cover display as well.

Thankfully, Samsung still includes its own apps, such as email, calendar, contacts, image gallery, music player, and web browser software. All of these offer more than the stock Google apps, and while others move to purely stock Google apps, there is still a ton of value in these Samsung applications that offer more for the enterprise.

These Samsung apps also tend to have better support for the large display of the Galaxy Fold. For example, using the Samsung email app lets me have a list of my emails on one side with the email content on the right side, thus making the Fold a more productive device. I'm also a huge fan of the reader mode in the Samsung Internet Browser.

Unfortunately, I had to purchase the AT&T model, so it has a bunch of useless bloatware loaded on it, as it seems Samsung can't break completely free from carrier control. Max stated he will be posting a guide on XDA Developers to help me clean up the Galaxy Fold, and I cannot wait.

App continuity is one major software feature that we see on the Galaxy Fold, while the rest of the UI and system is the same as other modern Galaxy phones. You can manually select which apps you want to appear on the displays when you open and close. There are a few apps that I have installed that do not yet support app continuity, but nothing essential at this time, and I honestly plan to use the Fold in the open/tablet orientation the majority of the time.

Price and availability

Unlike most Samsung phones, there are very few options for the Galaxy Fold, with a single RAM and storage capacity model. There are two colors -- Space Silver and Cosmos Black -- with AT&T and unlocked models, both priced at $1,980 each.

Strangely, you cannot buy this phone from Samsung's website, so you must visit Best Buy, AT&T, or Samsung Experience stores that have the device in stock. There are only a few of these Samsung stores available. I browsed through the Best Buy website and most stores won't have the phone until Oct. 4, 2019.

Initial usage experiences

I'm sure I will be ridiculed for driving eight hours to purchase this nearly $2,000 phone, but it was in stock, and I did save a bit on sales tax. After three days, I am thoroughly enjoying the Fold experience and my only regret is that I couldn't find one that was already unlocked. I'm working now to get it unlocked, so I can use it as my daily driver.

It's a heavy phone and a big phone, both of which work well for me and my hands. I love the heft and think it helps justify the price with the stainless steel spine, lovely glass, and soft plastic OLED display completely the high-end feel and design of the Galaxy Fold. I'm sure this phone will get a ton of attention as I take it out and about, with one of the first opportunities coming up today, as I show it off on the New Day Northwest show in Seattle.

The Galaxy Fold may not make it on my 10 best smartphones list because it is not a phone for most people. It offers a glimpse of the future and will likely only be purchased by those of us who have a smartphone addiction and want to test out the latest and greatest. I love the big screen and think it truly can serve the role of both phone and tablet. With Samsung DeX, it could also serve as a capable home and office computer, so a vision of the future powered by one device may be getting closer and closer to reality.

Full review testing plan

As I continue to use the Galaxy Fold, my priority is to get it unlocked to use as my daily driver. This is a beast of a phone and here is what else I plan to try out. Please leave comments and let me know what to add to this list for testing.

Hinge and display performance

Speed and responsiveness

Cellular reception

Battery life

Camera performance

Practical multi-window use cases

Large screen use cases

Samsung DeX functionality

Try out Gboard on both screens

Bixby Routines and the Fold

As you can see, I have a lot to test out, so expect my full review to go live in mid-October. Feel free to interact with me here or on Twitter, as I work to create a comprehensive review on this unique, expensive phone.