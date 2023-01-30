Flash sale: The MSI Summit E13 Flip just dropped to $600

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for a top-performing laptop for your business? It's time to upgrade your device to the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop. This two-in-one laptop just got discounted by over 60%, saving you $900. That means you can pick it up for only $600.
This business-oriented laptop features an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor with a 2.5GHz refresh rate (that you can boost up to 4.5GHz when the occasion calls for it). It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, offering the perfect balance for creating documents, processing invoices, and more.
The 13.4-inch screen offers a full HD touchscreen for days when you need to work on the go. Plus, with an integrated Intel Iris XE graphics card, it can handle labor-intensive graphics tasks.
Personally, the MSI laptops are my favorite for the portability and specs, and I use the MSI Stealth as my main laptop. However, for business-oriented individuals or working professionals, the Summit is a great option. At 60% off, I'm assuming this is a flash sale, so you should add it to your cart ASAP to get the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo 2-in-1 laptop for only $600.
If you're looking for other laptop deals, check out our dedicated page for sales. You can also check out our top recommendations for laptops picked out by ZDNET laptop expert Charles McClellan.