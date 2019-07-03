Must-have accessory for all MacBook owners

If you work with a MacBook or a Windows laptop that only has USB-C ports, then I have the perfect accessory for you – the Anker Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

Normally I'm no fan of hubs and dongles – they're yet one more thing to buy, carry, and lose – but now that I've shifted over to a MacBook Pro that only has four USB-C ports (oh, and a headphone jack port), it was either upgrade everything to USB-C or get used to working with a hub.

And the Anker Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub is the perfect companion to a USB-C equipped laptop.

First, it's highly portable, fitting easily into the palm of the hand or a pocket. It also comes with a handy travel pouch, bit if you're like me and don't do such things, the hub is robust enough to be carried out protection.

On the connectivity front, the hub comes with a single 4K USB C to HDMI, a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, microSD/SD card reader slots, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The only port that's missing is a Ethernet port, but to be honest I can't remember the last time I needed to use one.

I've been using this hub for a few months now and it has worked flawlessly. And priced at $34.99, this hub is excellent value, especially considering the quality and attention to detail that Anker puts into its products.

Have you switched to a laptop that only has USB-C ports? If so, do you carry a hub with you or have you upgraded all your hardware? Let me know below!

