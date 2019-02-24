MWC 2019: HMD unveils five Nokia phones

HMD, the maker of Nokia-branded phones, has announced five new products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona.

Starting at the top of the line, HMD has unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView, which has "the most advanced photography system ever on a smartphone" thanks to five 12MP cameras that it says capture images simultaneously, with the smartphone then fusing them together.

Two of the Zeiss cameras are RBG, while the remaining three are monochrome.

"It's the only camera in world capable of capturing multiple images at different exposure levels at the same time," HMD head of Global Portfolio and Product Planning Pranav Shroff told media.

The Nokia 9 PureView runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform with dedicated ASIC; has a 5.99-inch 2K OLED screen; an under-display fingerprint sensor; 128GB of storage; a 3,300mAh battery; and no headphone jack.

The top-of-the-line smartphone will ship next week, and is priced at $699.

HMD also announced two new devices in its $100-$200 segment: The Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2.

The Nokia 4.2 is "as minimalistic as possible", with a 2.5D glass front and back, polycarbonate frame, and metal internal structure with a 5.71-inch HD+ display. It comes in black and pink, has face unlock with less than 2 seconds authentication time, a "selfie notch" with an 8MP front-facing camera, a 13MP rear-facing camera with a depth-sensing secondary camera, and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

New features for the Nokia 4.2 are a notification light surrounding the power button on the side of the device to "gently alert you of your notifications", as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button opposite the power key.

The Nokia 3.2 also comes with the "breathing notification light", as well as a two-day battery life promise with a 4,000mAh battery that adapts to usage over time and optimises accordingly. It has a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, and comes in black and steel grey.

The Nokia 4.2 will be available in April for $169, while the 3.2 will ship in May and cost $139, with both smartphones running Android Pie.

HMD next unveiled the Nokia 1 Plus, which it called the "big sister" of the Nokia 1. The smartphone costs just $99, runs Android Pie, and has an "aggressive screen-to-body ratio", measuring just 8.5mm with a 5.45-inch screen.

The Nokia 1 Plus has 1GB of RAM or 8GB/16GB of ROM, a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, a FWVGA+ IPS 18:9 display, a 2,500mAh battery, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera. It comes in red, blue, and black, and features redesigned Google apps that have been optimised to run faster and use less memory.

Finally, at the lowest end sits the Nokia 210, which HMD labelled "the most affordable internet phone yet". HMD said it has updated and modernised the feature phone with a new UI and icons.

It comes with the Opera Mini browser preloaded, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a rear VGA camera, dual SIM, a 1,020mAh battery, 16MB of memory, and a choice between black, red, and grey. the Nokia 210 ships in March, and is priced at $25.

It also has access to the app store for wallpapers, ringtones, social networking apps, and games, including Snake.

