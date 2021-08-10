NAB completes transition to TPG Telecom network

Image: Getty Images

The National Australia Bank (NAB) has completed its transition onto TPG Telecom's fixed and mobile network services.

The transition follows a deal struck between the two companies in September for the newly merged telecommunications giant to deliver fixed network services across NAB's corporate offices, business banking centres, and branches, as well as providing mobile connectivity to the majority of the NAB workforce.

Vodafone delivered the solution to more than 80% of NAB's mobile fleet across corporate offices and branches in metro and major regional areas. The company said Vodafone, alongside Google, would also be providing those who opt for a company phone with the Pixel 4a.

Over the last nine months, a majority of NAB's branches, corporate offices and data centres have transitioned onto TPG Telecom's fixed and mobile networks, the companies said on Tuesday.

TPG Telecom general manager of customer sales and strategy Chris Russo said the bank has experienced a 100% increase in network capacity.

"Throughout the migration, we were able to ensure NAB's customers experienced no network disruption, and since completion, we have seen a 100% increase in network capacity which has improved the branch experience for NAB customers," he said.

The pair also touted that NAB was able to transition 95% of all its locations remotely in the midst of the pandemic.

NAB executive of technology networks Kevin Barker said the project had enabled a "modern high-speed network supporting NAB's technology strategy that enables modern digital products for customers".

"The completion of this migration doubles the bandwidth to branches and was a major civil engineering exercise, delivering the program ahead of schedule which is a great outcome for customers and colleagues," he added.

