NetApp acquires cloud optimization platform CloudChekr

Software company NetApp announced on Monday that it has acquired cloud optimization platform CloudCheckr as it expands into the FinOps space.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Anthony Lye, senior vice president of the cloud business unit for NetApp, said in a blog post that CloudCheckr will "add cost visibility with automated actions, secure configurations, deep insights and detailed reporting to the company's platforms."

The companies noted that as more organizations move to the cloud, cost has become an obstacle for many enterprises.

"Managing costs while accelerating cloud applications is a significant challenge for organizations as they work to maximize the ROI of their cloud investments, all while running at cloud speed," Lye said.

"By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs. This is a critical step forward in our FinOps strategy as well as an acceleration of our overall CloudOps leadership. Simply put, NetApp continues to empower customers to achieve more cloud at less cost."

The acquisition will help expand Spot by NetApp's FinOps offerings "by combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot by NetApp," the companies explained in a statement.

Enterprises will get a better understanding of their cloud resources and how they can draw more benefits from them, according to NetApp.

In June, NetApp acquired startup Data Mechanics, which provides enterprise-scale big-data processing and cloud analytics through its own cloud-based platform.

The acquisitions come after NetApp acquired Spot, a CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments.

Tim McKinnon, CEO of CloudCheckr, said the combination of Spot by NetApp and CloudCheckr will "create a suite of highly complementary and synergistic multi-cloud infrastructure management solutions for our customers and partners."

"The CloudCheckr team is thrilled to be joining NetApp, and to help advance the company's leadership in the FinOps space," McKinnon said.