New data storage and protection solutions unveiled at Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies lays out its hybrid cloud plan with a heavy dose of VMware Dell Technologies' crown jewel in its portfolio is VMware and the technology giant is now making it the glue that holds its portfolio of companies together.

Day two of Dell Technologies in Las Vegas has seen another batch of storage solutions unveiled, with updates to existing products and new offerings all centred on the company's idea of data being the most valuable asset to any organisation.

During his keynote on Tuesday, vice chairman of products and operations Jeff Clarke detailed that the new solutions play directly into Dell Technologies' idea of modernising a customers' core data centre infrastructure to "power transformation and support next-generation technologies", all of which revolve around data.

The new products and major updates to storage, data management, and data protection solutions are touted by Dell Technologies as directly affecting an organisation's data capital.

According to Clarke, an organisations' ability to harness the power of their data capital will determine the winners and losers in the digital economy.

Specifically, the company has announced Dell EMC Unity XT, Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2, Dell EMC cloud storage services, Dell EMC PowerProtect, Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance, and Dell Technologies Services for the data centre.

Dell EMC Unity XT

The Dell EMC Unity XT Series is touted by the company as being designed for higher performance -- up to 2X faster than its predecessor and 67% faster than its closest competitor, Dell Technologies has claimed throughout the conference.

It boasts up to 5:1 data reduction and 85% system efficiency, and can run in a public cloud.

Dell EMC Unity XT Series arrays will be generally available in July 2019.

Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2

The Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2 has been framed by the company as helping with the data deluge in artificial intelligence (AI) use cases such as autonomous driving and in industries such as media, entertainment, and healthcare,

According to the company, the new Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2, which is available now, provides massive scalability, enhanced cloud integration, and enterprise-grade data protection and security to support data-intensive workloads.

Additionally, the spec sheet says Isilon solutions powered by Isilon OneFS 8.2 provide up to 75% greater capacity, performance, and cluster size -- from 144 up to 252 nodes.

× dell-emc-isilon-h5600.jpg

Dell EMC cloud storage services

Following the cloud announcements made on Monday, new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services have also been launched in a bid to extend an enterprise's on-premises infrastructure to public cloud, including disaster recovery and analytics.

Cloud Storage Services extend customers data centres to the cloud, to connect storage -- consumed as a service -- directly to the public cloud, a "high-speed, low-latency connection from public cloud directly to Dell EMC Unity, PowerMax, and Isilon".

Additionally, VMware customers can deploy an automated disaster-recovery-as-a-service solution in VMware Cloud on AWS.

Dell EMC PowerProtect

Dell Technologies has also launched new data management solutions with the Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform and Dell EMC PowerProtect X400 multi-dimensional appliance.

The PowerProtect Software platform, the company said, delivers data protection, replication, and reuse, as well as SaaS-based management and self-service capabilities.

Available as a hybrid or all-flash data management appliance, Dell EMC PowerProtect X400 is the first Dell EMC data management solution to use machine learning for intelligent load balancing, ZDNet was told during a press briefing.

The Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform and PowerProtect X400 appliance will be available globally in July 2019.

Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance

Targeted at the small- and medium-sized business segment, the company announced the availability of an 8-24TB version of its Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) DP4400.

The lower capacity version of IDPA DP4400 still allows the ability to grow in place up to 96TB with the purchase of license keys and an upgrade kit, however.

The Dell EMC IDPA DP4400 8-24TB version will be available globally in May 2019.

Dell Technologies Services for the data centre

Lastly, Dell Technologies launched a guidance service for customers aimed at allowing them to "maximise their investments".

Disclaimer: Asha McLean travelled to Dell Technologies World as a guest of Dell Technologies

MORE FROM DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD