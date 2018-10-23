New Raspberry Pi-like Odroid-H2 board packs Intel Gemini Lake quad-core CPU

Hardkernel, a maker of single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi, has announced its Intel-based Odroid-H2 computer.

Though less well known than Raspberry Pi, Odroid boards have been available for just as long, offering an alternative for developers looking for something more powerful, such as the Odroid-U2 and the cancelled Odroid-N1.

Many of its boards have employed Samsung's Exynos Arm-based chips, but the newly announced Odroid-H2 runs on an x86 architecture Intel Gemini Lake processor.

Hardkernel is planning to begin mass production in the next few weeks and should be ready to ship the H2 boards by late November. The board is expected to cost more than $100.

Odroid-H2 is the third iteration of Hardkernel's efforts to deliver an x86 single-board computer, which it's been pursuing because of better Linux support. The board comes with Ubuntu's new 18.10 release with the latest 4.18 Linux kernel.

The first x86 attempt was a board with Intel's Cherry Trail x5-Z8500 2.2GHz CPU, but the cost of building a printed-circuit board was prohibitive.

In 2016, it started another x86 board with an Intel Braswell N3160 CPU, but by then better Apollo Lake CPUs were already available.

In 2017, Hardkernel was considering an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 3.5GHz mobile processor, which had impressive price and performance, but the company settled on one of Intel's then just-announced Gemini Lake Celeron processors.

Specifically, it opted for the J4105, a Celeron quad-core 2.3GHz processor.

As noted by ZDNet sister site TechRepublic, features that distinguish the Odroid-H2 from most other boards include its 4 x PCIe 2.0 NMVe interface to add SDD storage and SATA 3.0 ports, as well as support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

There are also two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 ports for dual 4K display output at 60Hz.

The H2 appears to be aimed at developers who'd like to build a media and gaming system, with the demo showing off the H2 running multi-player Wii games. It's also designed several enclosures to house such a system discretely in the home.

The board measures 110x110x43mm and weighs about 320gm once the large heatsink is attached, with two DRAM modules, and M.2 NVMe SSD added.

Image: Hardkernel

Previous and related coverage

Raspberry Pi's new TV add-on is out: But there's a catch for US users

Raspberry Pi Foundation launches a Pi Zero-shaped TV add-on for the popular single-board computer.

Raspberry Pi A+-sized $10 La Frite Linux board has better specs at half the price

Libre Computer's $10 La Frite board offers a cheap alternative to the Raspberry Pi A+.

Raspberry Pi-like price, tiny six-core NanoPi NEO4 could be the perfect pocket server

The NanoPi NEO4 is the cheapest board based on a Rockchip 3399, but the catch is there's only 1GB RAM and you may need a separate heatsink

A Raspberry Pi-style computer you can build yourself: Blueberry Pi

Provided you can think of something useful to do with a board with only 64MB of on-chip RAM.

Google AI on Raspberry Pi: Now you get official TensorFlow support

Google's TensorFlow team makes it a whole lot easier to get AI up and running on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi-style Renegade Elite runs Android Oreo on six-core, 4K board

If you're specifically not looking for a Raspberry Pi, the Renegade Elite could be the board of choice.

Raspberry Pi meets AI: The projects that put machine learning on the $35 board

Explore the projects pushing the limit of what's possible on the budget board.

Raspberry Pi space rover: NASA open-sources its mini Mars robot

Now you can have you're own six-wheel, rock-climbing rover robot for Earth exploration.

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

Raspberry Pi-style Renegade Elite runs Android Oreo on six-core, 4K board

If you're specifically not looking for a Raspberry Pi, the Renegade Elite could be the board of choice.

Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

The updated kits are rolling out to Target and include everything you need to build your own smart speaker or smart camera.

Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Everything you need to know about the tiny, ultra-cheap computer that has taken the world by storm.