New Razr V4 flip phone: Could this be Motorola's first foldable Razr?

Samsung Galaxy Fold: What happens next? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Adrain Kingsley-Hughes about the future of Samsung's Galaxy Fold. Read more: https://zd.net/2DApe2J

An image of the highly anticipated foldable Motorola Razr V4 may have leaked in alleged press renders of the device.

Unlike Samsung's now delayed Galaxy Fold, a phone that opens up into a tablet, the revived Razr from Lenovo is reported to have a vertical fold, bringing back the classic and pocketable flip-phone design, this time with a full screen and no keypad.

The Wall Street Journal in January reported Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand, would launch the new Razr in February with a price tag of around $1,500. That didn't happen but a Motorola exec in February said the company is planning to launch a foldable phone this summer.

As per GSMArena, the images show the device's retail packaging will include a wireless charger while the device doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The box does include earbuds and USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle.

The images show the rear of the phone in a folded state but not the screen. The device depicted is consistent with a recently found Motorola patent for a foldable phone. The images also don't confirm that there will be a second smaller display on the outside, which it is also thought to have.

The Razr V4 is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

It's also speculated that the second screen on the outside can be used as a trackpad when unfolded. As Engadget reported, Motorola has found that the plastic coating on the OLED display it was testing can be very easily scratched by fingernails.

While $1,500 is a lot for a smartphone, if it is available for that price it will be significantly cheaper than Samsung's $1,980 Galaxy Fold and the $2,600 price tag on Huawei's Mate X.

More on Motorola's Razr and foldable smartphones