New users can get all the valuable resources for launching a successful startup from Founders' Book for just $79

There's no reason to waste precious time searching online for tips on launching a startup or precious money through trial and error when the Founders Book provides a wealth of resources in one place.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

If you've got a great idea that you believe can turn into a profit, your first instinct is probably to scour the internet for the best ways to launch a startup around it. However, that knowledge is scattered all over the place, and some of it might not be accurate. But with the Founders' Book, you can find the answers you're looking for all on one platform.

Founders' Book is the largest collection of resources and tools in the world for early-stage startups and first-time founders. This toolkit supports all the stages of building and scaling your venture. Learn what you need in order to launch and market your startup.

It offers more than 1,000 tools and platforms across over 90 categories. You will also find more than 2,000 guides and articles that cover founder stories, different startup stages, growth hacks, best practice guides and many others. You'll save thousands, as well, on software subscriptions and other startup deals and credits.

There are tiny guides on MVP development, product management, landing pages, UI/UX and more. A no-code bible provides what you should know regarding the no-code landscape, capabilities and tools. Templates are provided for financial modeling, GTM planning and pitch deck. Plus, you can document all of your work in Founders' Hub.

As noted by Medium.com, Founder's Book "can save at least 200 hours of your time on the lookout for the right advice and resources which can 20x your speed of business growth."

Don't pass up the opportunity to have valuable resources for launching a startup while new users can get Founders' Book Lifetime Access for only $79, a 46% discount off the usual MSRP of $147.

Prices are subject to change.

Founders' Book Lifetime Access

$79 at ZDNet Academy

