New Windows 10 preview: Pick your display refresh rate in Settings, says Microsoft

Microsoft's latest preview of Windows 10 includes a new and easier way to set a display's refresh rate beyond the standard 60 hertz.

Windows 10 already allows you to select a higher refresh rate, but in Windows 10 20H2 – which should be due out soon – the Advanced Display Settings page has a new option to change the refresh rate from a drop-down menu right in the Settings app.

As ZDNet's Ed Bott notes, in previous Windows versions, this required a third-party utility to make that change. Windows Central has a good explanation of the steps required on older versions of Windows to change the display refresh rate.

The change is aimed primarily at PC gamers who might want a higher refresh rate to enable smoother motion. Per CNET's new rundown on choosing the right display for games, gamers with the right graphics card and an IPS panel display, for example, can reach 240Hz.

Microsoft has released this Settings improvement in the Windows 10 Insider preview build 20236 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, so perhaps it's looking for feedback ahead of the 20H2 release.

The display refresh can be changed by going to Settings > System > Display > Advanced display settings.

Not specific to this preview is an improved experience that Microsoft is rolling out server-side to PCs with Windows 10 version 1809 and higher.

The update shows some of the user's recent searches when the Windows Search Box is opened. The recent list includes the last four things users searched for. These can include apps, files, settings, and URLs.

Users can click the 'x' that appears when mousing over items to get rid of items from the list. The recent list will be hidden for people who haven't used Windows Search Box yet and have zero recent items.

The Recent feature can be disabled by turning off 'Search history on this device' – a Windows setting – under Settings > Search > Permissions and History.

For PCs in Windows 10 1903 and higher, Microsoft is also rolling out an update that shows what types of items will appear in the list on systems where Windows Search Box isn't used often.