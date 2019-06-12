Tech news roundup: Cisco Live, Samsung A-series, and Salesforce acquires Tableau This week's TechRepublic and ZDNet news stories include a look at the current state of 5G deployment, the severity of fake emails, and Cisco's quest for multi-cloud connectivity.

I'm Karen Roby with your TechRepublic and ZDNet news roundup.

Cisco Live 2019 is in full swing in San Diego. In his keynote address, CEO Chuck Robbins touched on multi-cloud connectivity, the state of 5G, WIFI 6, and security among other important topics. TechRepublic's Teena Maddox is in San Diego covering the conference for us, you can find updates on our site.

Speaking of 5G...it's said that half of the world's population will have access to the technology by 2024. Deployment and adoption is spreading more rapidly than expected, according to the June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. Alison DeNisco Rayome has all the details and what it means for you.

The numbers are hard to believe...More than 3B fake emails are sent daily as phishing attacks persist. James Sanders looks into new research that says fake emails from hackers, phishers and other cybercriminals make up the majority of cyberattacks. Is your company vulnerable? Find out more on TechRepublic.

Samsung is bringing its A-series smartphones to the US, starting with the Galaxy A5. The Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e will make their US debut soon. Jason Cipriani has the details and the price point on ZDNet.

Salesforce's $15.7 billion acquisition of Tableau is turning heads. Larry Dignan tells us how Salesforce's purchase is a strategic play to combine enterprise data on one platform. He has the rationale behind the buy and what it means for customers.

And finally, in keeping with Salesforce, TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler talked one on one with Salesforce co-founder and CTO Parker Harris. From advice to tech leaders on managing crisis to multiplatform integration tips, Harris offers CXO insights you'll want to know about.

