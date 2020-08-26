Nextbase releases 622GW Dash Cam with 4K recording, image stabilization, and enhanced night vision

Image: Nextbase

Dashboard cameras are used to enhance safety, document accidents for liability and insurance purposes, and capture evidence of damage to your vehicle. The latest model from Nextbase is the 622GW Dash Cam.

The Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam launched last month in the UK and is now available from Best Buy in the US and Canada for $399.99USD/$499.99CAD. An evaluation unit arrived this week so stay tuned for our review in the near future.

Several resolution recording options are available, including 4G at 30 fps. You can then play back your captured video in super slow motion 120 fps so you can review your clips for specific details. Digital image stabilization is provided to help tamper down the impacts from potholes and dirt roads. There is even an extreme weather mode that attempts to provide clear images in all conditions.

Enhanced night vision is provided thanks to larger pixels in the camera lens and automatic brightness detection. 5GHz WiFi is provided, in addition to 2.4GHz, so you can make direct WiFi connections between the 622GW and your connected smartphone.

Image: Nextbase

An advanced safety mode, called 911 SOS, is provided where the camera can initiate a call to 911 if you crash and are unresponsive. Your location, medical history, blood type, and allergies can be setup and shared through this system. I hopefully won't be testing this feature during my evaluation period.

One other feature that seems quite useful is the intelligent parking mode. If someone bumps your vehicle while it is parked then the 622GW will automatically start recording without any power from your car provided to the camera.