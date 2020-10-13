No charger with the iPhone 12? No problem!

As widely rumored, Apple will no longer supply a charger or EarPods with the new iPhone 12.

It means a smaller, lighter iPhone box, which means 70 percent more product on a shipping pallet. This, in turn, will reduce carbon emissions by 2 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of removing 450,000 cars from the road per year.

It also means simpler logistics and reduced costs for Apple, although the company didn't mention that.

So, what do you do for a charger? Well, if you don't have one lying about the place, my choice would be the tiny but mighty Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD.

The new Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD is unbelievably small. It's a cube a little more than an inch across each side. It packs a single USB-C port capable of outputting 20W of power. The port is compatible with both Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0 standards, so you get the best of both worlds in a single package (and it will work for more than just your iPhone).

It also runs nice and cool, so you don't worry about setting things on fire with it.

It's a great charger, one that I highly recommend, and you can pick one up on Amazon for $13.99 (click the coupon checkbox to get the extra $4 off).