Nokia flip phone returns: Plus Nokia 7.2 is out with whopping 48MP triple camera

HMD Global, the Finnish firm behind Nokia phones these days, loves a bit of nostalgic marketing. After bringing back the Nokia 8110 'banana phone' the company has dug out old Nokia flip-phone designs to deliver a modern 4G take.

But unlike Motorola's rumored Razr resurrection with a foldable display, the Nokia is a less ambitious update and is touted as a phone for those who want some "digital detox" – except, thanks to the Google-backed KaiOS operating system, it's got all the apps someone truly on a digital detox would want to avoid.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is the latest addition to the Nokia 'Originals' family and fits the smart feature phone bill, shipping with WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Assistant, and Google Maps.

Inside, the Nokia 2720 Flip is similar to the Nokia 8110 with 512MB RAM, a Qualcomm 205 processor, and a 1.500mAh battery. It's got 4GB of storage and a microSD slot for an extra 32GB of data.

As a flip phone, it has two displays. The front is a monochrome 1.3-inch display that tells the time, while the main display houses apps on a 2.8-inch screen. Google Assistant can be launched by pressing a physical button.

The Nokia 2720 Flip will be available in September for €89 ($98) and comes in blue, black and pink.

For those who like a Bear Grylls outdoor challenge, there's the no-frills KaiOS Nokia 800 Tough, which is available with military fatigue patterns or 'Desert Sand' and 'Black Steel'.

It's rated IP68 water resistant and dust proof, should survive a fall from 1.8 meters, and according to HMD is MIL-STD-810G compliant. It's also got a bigger 2,000mAh battery and costs €109 ($120).

HMD announced the new phones on Thursday at the IFA tech show in Berlin alongside a pair of new mid-range Android Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

There's some excitement about the Nokia 7.2, which features a triple-lens Zeiss circular module on the rear, consisting of a whopping 48-megapixel (MP) camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP sensor with ultra-wide lens.

The Nokia 7.2 ships with Android 9 Pie, but with Nokia's solid track-record for OS updates it should be updated speedily to Android 10. HMD outlined last month that the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.2, and Nokia 9 PureView should be updated to Android 10 in Q4 2019, and even the Nokia 1 will be updated by Q2 2020.

Inside the Nokia 7.2, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage or 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor. The device has a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Its 6.3-inch screen doesn't quite stretch from top to bottom, where there's still enough room to put the Nokia name beneath the navigation bar.

The Nokia 7.2 costs €299 ($330) for the 4GB model and €349 ($385) for the 6GB model. It'll be available from the end of September.

At those prices, it could be a good rival to Samsung's Galaxy A50, which recently launched in the US. The Galaxy A50 was Samsung's top selling device in Western Europe in Q2 2019.

HMD CEO Florian Seiche also yesterday announced intentions to expand the Nokia brand in the US. Seiche said due to the Huawei situation with the US, HMD had seen "stronger interest from the European operator partners, and also that US opportunity".

"We therefore see we have a chance to accelerate out plans in the US market," he said.

Image: Nokia/HMD Global

