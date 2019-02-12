Nokia wants to make your IoT project easier to set up and run

Nokia has launched a set of Internet of Things (IoT) packages aimed at making it easier to set up enterprise connected-things services.

The packages cover four areas: smart agriculture, livestock management, logistics, and asset management, and are built on Nokia's IoT infrastructure that provides connectivity and services support. The packages are aimed at network operators who want to sell into these vertical markets without building up their own expertise. Nokia said it's also working on more vertically-focused IoT packages.

SEE: Sensor'd enterprise: IoT, ML, and big data (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

IoT deployments are still in their infancy: trying to make sensors, telecoms infrastructure and data analytics all work together is daunting enough even without crossing international borders. To capitalise on this, Nokia has styled its two year-old Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) as a 'one-stop-shop' for IoT connectivity across technologies and geographical borders, for sectors including transport, health, utilities, and safety. The idea is that WING manages the IoT connectivity and services needs of a client's assets — such as connected cars or connected freight containers — as they move around the globe, reducing the complexity for enterprises who would otherwise be required to work with multiple technology providers.

Nokia's quartet of packages are:

Smart Agriculture as-a-Service uses sensors to capture environmental, soil and crop data that is then analyzed to provide insights that help farmers manage crops more effectively, potentially saving costs on irrigation, pesticides and fertilizers. Nokia said it is trialing Agriculture as-a-Service with an African operator.



uses sensors to capture environmental, soil and crop data that is then analyzed to provide insights that help farmers manage crops more effectively, potentially saving costs on irrigation, pesticides and fertilizers. Nokia said it is trialing Agriculture as-a-Service with an African operator. Livestock Management as-a-Service uses tracking devices and biosensors to monitor animal health and welfare.



uses tracking devices and biosensors to monitor animal health and welfare. Logistics as-a-Service allows companies to track the movement and condition of goods through their supply chain to identify incidents, and optimize delivery and logistics process efficiency.



allows companies to track the movement and condition of goods through their supply chain to identify incidents, and optimize delivery and logistics process efficiency. Asset Management as-a-Service allows the status and performance of products to be monitored centrally. Nokia is working with a leading services and consulting firm on Asset Management as-a-Service.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE