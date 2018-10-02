Not to be outdone by eBay, Rakuten launches site-wide coupon sale

Last week, we told you about eBay's site-wide coupon sale, where you could apply a promo code at checkout to cut 15 percent off your purchase. Now, Rakuten, one of the world's largest e-commerce sites, is hosting its own site-wide sale.

Starting Oct. 2, you can knock 15 percent off your total. You just need to use the promo code SAVE15 at checkout. (Go here to learn how to use promo codes on Rakuten.)

The sale will end at 3am ET (12am PT) on Oct. 3. Keep in mind the coupon can only be used once per account, and you must be signed in to use it. Also, while eBay's sale had a $100 discount cap, Rakuten said its customers can only net up to $60 off of their total purchase.

Still, a deal is a deal.

And one of the best deals we've spotted is a $33 discount on Apple AirPods. If you've been tempted to buy these wireless earbuds, so you can listen to tunes on the train ride to work or while typing away in your home office, get them now on Rakuten with the promo code SAVE15. They're just $127. See our review of the AirPods here if you'd like to learn more.

The TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is also available for less than $600, and the critically acclaimed Asus ROG Swift PG279Q gaming monitor is about $645. We plan to scour around the site for more deals and will update this post if we see anymore stand-outs.

From what we can tell, almost everything on Rakuten is eligible -- except, notably, the Kobo e-readers, which are sold in the US through Walmart.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

