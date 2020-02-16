NSW man faces charges of unauthorised accessed to data

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 58-year-old man will on Monday appear in Bankstown Local Court, with New South Wales Police alleging he accessed a company's server unauthorised.

NSW Police said that following extensive investigations, the man was issued a Court Attendance Notice on 30 December 2019.

The notice was for "unauthorised function with intent serious offence, tamper with evidence with intent to mislead judicial tribunal, do act intending to pervert the course of justice (x2), and fabricate false evidence with intent to mislead judicial tribunal".

When arrested, the man was charged by detectives from the Cybercrime Squad, which in 2018 established Strike Force Dedal to investigate unauthorised access to the server of an Australian-based sales company.

Police will allege in court that the man, who was a former contractor of the company, remotely accessed the server and downloaded documents.

NSW Police will further allege he was responsible for deleting more than 350 downloaded files after a court order was issued to access his computer.

The company has not been named.

The State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad leads and drives the New South Wales Police Force response to cyber-enabled and cyber dependent crime.

"Computer related technology is evolving and improving at an incredible rate, with computers, smartphones and the internet now used in every part of our daily lives," NSW wrote.

"Criminals are exploiting these technologies to commit new types of crime and traditional crimes in new ways."

NSW Police said the Cybercrime Squad is responsible for investigating and prosecuting complex cyber offences requiring advanced technical skill and capability and processes all reports received through the Reportcyber portal.

The squad provides assistance to Police Area Commands, Police Districts, and other NSW Police Force Commands.

Police said anyone with information in relation to technology-enabled crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers and not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

