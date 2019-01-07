CES 2019: Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2060 is just $349

On the eve of CES, Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 2060, a Turing-based gaming card designed to make ray tracing more accessible. It will be available on January 15 for $349.

The GeForce RTX 2060 offers 52T Tensor flops, 5 Gigarays per second, and 6 GB of G6 memory. It's 60 percent faster on current titles than the prior-generation GTX 1060, NVIDIA's most popular GPU, and it beats the gameplay of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

Turing GPUs are expressly designed for ray tracing -- a rendering technique that creates realistic lighting effects. However, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Sunday night, "We know that ray tracing is computationally intensive." The RTX 2060 addresses that, he said, with the right combination of Tensor Cores and RT Cores. .

Nvidia is also offering the new GPU as part of game bundles: The RTX 2060 or FTX 2070 comes with either Anthem or Battlefield V, while the RTX 2080 Ti comes with both.

Huang also announced 40 new laptop models from every major OEM in the world powered by RTX GPUs. The new models will be available at the end of this month. Of the new models, 17 of them feature Nvidia's Max-Q design, offering a thinner, quieter experience.