'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
One of the Galaxy S24's coolest features is headed to older Samsung phones
When the Samsung Galaxy S24 debuted last month, one of the coolest features was Instant Slow-Mo, which turns a recorded video into a slow-motion video, essentially eliminating the need to record in slow motion like other phones.
Users can long-press on a compatible video in the Galaxy S24 gallery, and the phone -- using the power of AI -- will generate new frames and apply a slow-motion effect.
Also: The best Samsung phones to buy
Now, some older Samsung phones are getting in on the slow-motion fun.
According to a post on an official Korean Samsung community forum, Instant Slow-Mo is soon rolling out to older devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The same post also noted that future software updates would bring improvements to the feature, including compatibility with more video formats and resolution types. Right now, Instant Slow-Mo is only available on 8-bit videos shot in 720p to 8K and MP4.
Diving into the technical side of things, the post explained that because the feature uses both the phone's NPU and GPU, and because it requires a device that can process things at 16.6 milliseconds, phones older than those listed would be ruled out.
Also: The best Android phones to buy
Samsung says the feature will work exactly like it does on the S24, with a long press on a video "naturally" slowing it down. The slow-motion video can then be edited and saved separately from the original.
Instant Slow-Mo joins Circle to Search, Live Translation, Photo Assist, and other AI features that originated on the S24 but are headed to older devices.
An exact timeframe for a rollout wasn't given, but there's a good chance this will arrive along with several other features in next month's One UI 6.1 update.