OnePlus 6: Features, price, release date, and everything you need to know

OnePlus continues to blur the line -- separating an affordable smartphone and a premium smartphone -- with the OnePlus 6.

Announced on May 16, the latest phone from the Chinese manufacturer has nearly every feature or specification one would expect to find in a Samsung or Apple device, but for half the cost.

OnePlus 6: Design

The OnePlus 6 features an all-glass design, and a display that spans nearly the entire front of the phone, save for the new trend of a notch centered at the top of the phone.

OnePlus 6: Specifications

Display 6.28-inches, 2280x1080, 19:9 aspect ratio Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75-millimeter, 177g OS OxygenOS, Android 8.1 Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 16MP with Optical Image Stabilization, and 20MP Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB, 8GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Battery 3,300 milliamp-hour Headphone jack Yes Connector USB-C Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass Colors Midnight black, Mirror black, Silk white

OnePlus 6: Pricing

Model US UK Mirror Black (6GB/64GB) $529 £469 Mirror Black (8GB/128GB) $579 £519 Midnight Black (8GB/128GB) $579 £519 Midnight Black (8GB/256GB) $629 £569 Silk White (8GB/128GB) $579 £519

OnePlus 6: Availability

The OnePlus 6 will be available to buy on May 22 in midnight black and mirror black finishes, through the OnePlus website. A special-edition silk white model will go on sale June 5.

OnePlus 6: Accessories

In addition to the OnePlus 6, the company also announced its first foray into wireless earbuds: The OnePlus Bullets Wireless. These earbuds wrap around the back of your neck.

The earphones use magnets to connect to one another when not in use, which doubles as a means to turn them on and off. When the magnets are connected, the earbuds turn off. When you disconnect the earbuds from one another, they automatically turn on and connect to your phone.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless will cost $69 and be available in late June.

