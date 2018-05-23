OnePlus 6: Not perfect, but it costs less than it does to fix the rear glass panel on the iPhone X

The iFixit team have managed to get their hands on a new OnePlus 6, and here's what they discovered during the inevitable teardown.

It appears that the battery is easy to replace. Since this is what concerns most people who like to repair their own handset, this will be good news for those who worry about such things.

Another win for those who like to repair things is that most of the components are modular and can be replaced without having to throw out the entire mainboard.

However, it might be a good idea to not let your OnePlus 6 get into a fight with Sir Isaac Newton, because if you break the screen, you're looking at a pretty big job to replace it.

It seems that the glass on the back of the OnePlus 6 is only there to break, and is unnecessary since the handset doesn't feature wireless charging.

Despite the fact that the manufacturer doesn't give the OnePlus 6 a water- or dustproof rating, silicone gaskets can be found around flex connectors, along with gaskets surrounding the SIM tray, speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and headphone jack. Would I trust these? Not without a rating I wouldn't.

However, as iFixit points out, the OnePlus 6 might not be perfect, but buying it new - it's priced at $549 - is still cheaper than getting the rear glass panel on an iPhone X fixed.

Overall, the OnePlus 6 gets a repairability score of five out of ten (where 10 is the easiest). This makes it harder to repair than the iPhone X and iPhone 8 (which both scored 6), but easier to repair than the Samsung Galaxy S9 (which scored a 4).

