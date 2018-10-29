OnePlus 6T announced with in-screen fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, and no headphone jack

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

Earlier this year OnePlus released the OnePlus 6 that offered a flagship experience for a price just over half the cost of the newest Google, Samsung, and Apple phones. OnePlus typically launches a T series device later in the year and today announced the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus again pushes the limits of specifications with the base model starting with 8GB of RAM while also moving the ball forward with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Other than the specifications, another interesting aspect of this launch is that the OnePlus 6T will launch with official US carrier support in partnership with T-Mobile.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Display : 6.4 inch 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution 19.5:9 AMOLED

: 6.4 inch 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution 19.5:9 AMOLED Operating system : Oxygen OS based on Android 9.0 Pie

: Oxygen OS based on Android 9.0 Pie RAM : 6GB/8GB

: 6GB/8GB Storage : 128GB/256GB internal storage options

: 128GB/256GB internal storage options Cameras : 16-megapixel f/1.7 and 20-megapixel f/1.7 dual rear cameras: 20 megapixel front-facing f/1.7 camera

: 16-megapixel f/1.7 and 20-megapixel f/1.7 dual rear cameras: 20 megapixel front-facing f/1.7 camera Wireless technology : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery : 3,700mAh battery with fast charging capability

: 3,700mAh battery with fast charging capability Dimensions : 157.8 x 74.9 x 8.2 mm and 180 grams

: 157.8 x 74.9 x 8.2 mm and 180 grams Colors: Mirror Black and Midnight Black

Image: OnePlus

Some initial rumors indicated that the OnePlus 6T would have a notch like so many other Android phones today. In reality, the OnePlus 6T has a minor spot in the top of the display for the front-facing camera, much like what we saw on the Essential Phone last year.

Google's upcoming Night Shot functionality for the Pixel 3 devices looks stunning. OnePlus is also focusing on capturing great photos in low light conditions with the OnePlus 6T. It is launching Nightscape on the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T will go on sale this week, on November 1, starting at $549 for 6GB/128GB and going up to $629 for the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage model.

We will have a review unit in hand this week so stay tuned for more coverage.

