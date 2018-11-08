Walmart Black Friday ad features $99 Chromebook, $89 Windows 2-in-1 laptop

Walmart may not be the first place you think of when it comes to buy a new computer, but the retailing giant always manages to have a few deals on systems when Black Friday rolls around -- and this year is no exception.

The company prides itself on having the lowest prices, and when it comes to Black Friday laptop sales, it's the early leader, with a pair of notebooks selling for under $100. One is the Samsung Chromebook 3, equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and an 11.6-inch display, for $99 ($100 off the regular price); the other is an RCA Cambio 2-in-1 Windows device, including Intel Atom CPU, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, 10.1-inch touchscreen, and detachable keyboard, for $89. Of course, RCA isn't exactly a top-tier PC brand, but that price is $30-$40 lower than we've seen so far for any laptop running Windows that we've previewed as a Black Friday deal.

Walmart has a quartet of additional HP laptops if you don't want the most bare-bones of specs. The Stream 11 moves up to an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32 gigs of built-in storage, and a 1,366x768 11.6-inch screen for $159. For $100 more, the HP 15-inch Touch laptop uses an Intel Pentium chip, 4GB of memory, a terabyte hard drive, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

A more powerful 2-in-1 option is the Pavilion x360, which features an Intel Core i5 chip, 4GB of memory, a terabyte hard drive (with 16GB of Intel Optane memory), 15.6-inch, and a digital pen for $499 ($180 off). Finally, gamers on a budget might want to consider the Pavilion Gaming Laptop, built around a Core Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $599, or $230 off the current price.

Like a few other retailers, Walmart will be selling the latest 9.7-inch iPad for $249, but unlike Target, it isn't advertising any discount on the iPad mini 4. Cheaper tablet options include the 9.6-inch flavor of the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, which includes a $25 Google Play credit, for $129 ($60 off), and the 7-inch RCA Voyager III Android slate for a mere $28.