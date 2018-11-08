Walmart Black Friday ad features $99 Chromebook, $89 Windows 2-in-1 laptop

The mega-retailer has a few PC deals for shoppers, even including one on an HP Pavilion gaming laptop.

By for Laptops & Desktops | | Topic: Laptops

walmart-black-friday-2018-ad-deals-sales-laptops-notebooks.jpg

Walmart 2018 Black Friday ad

Walmart may not be the first place you think of when it comes to buy a new computer, but the retailing giant always manages to have a few deals on systems when Black Friday rolls around -- and this year is no exception.

read this

Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018: When and where to get the best deals

Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018: When and where to get the best deals

The calendar may say Black Friday will be Nov. 23 and Cyber Monday will be Nov.26, but expect sales to happen before and after those specific dates.

Read More

The company prides itself on having the lowest prices, and when it comes to Black Friday laptop sales, it's the early leader, with a pair of notebooks selling for under $100. One is the Samsung Chromebook 3, equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and an 11.6-inch display, for $99 ($100 off the regular price); the other is an RCA Cambio 2-in-1 Windows device, including Intel Atom CPU, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, 10.1-inch touchscreen, and detachable keyboard, for $89. Of course, RCA isn't exactly a top-tier PC brand, but that price is $30-$40 lower than we've seen so far for any laptop running Windows that we've previewed as a Black Friday deal.

Walmart has a quartet of additional HP laptops if you don't want the most bare-bones of specs. The Stream 11 moves up to an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32 gigs of built-in storage, and a 1,366x768 11.6-inch screen for $159. For $100 more, the HP 15-inch Touch laptop uses an Intel Pentium chip, 4GB of memory, a terabyte hard drive, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

A more powerful 2-in-1 option is the Pavilion x360, which features an Intel Core i5 chip, 4GB of memory, a terabyte hard drive (with 16GB of Intel Optane memory), 15.6-inch, and a digital pen for $499 ($180 off). Finally, gamers on a budget might want to consider the Pavilion Gaming Laptop, built around a Core Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $599, or $230 off the current price.

Like a few other retailers, Walmart will be selling the latest 9.7-inch iPad for $249, but unlike Target, it isn't advertising any discount on the iPad mini 4. Cheaper tablet options include the 9.6-inch flavor of the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, which includes a $25 Google Play credit, for $129 ($60 off), and the 7-inch RCA Voyager III Android slate for a mere $28.

Related Topics:

Hardware Reviews Security Mobility PCs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Sean Portnoy

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3