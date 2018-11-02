Amazon Black Friday 2018: See early deals on Echo, Fire HD, and more

Chances are your Halloween decorations are still up, and yet retailers are already announcing their Black Friday deals -- Amazon included.

Amazon gave ZDNet a sneak peek at the deals it has planned for its own devices over the next couple weeks. Everything from Fire TV Cube to Echo Show will be on sale. Some of the deals go live starting on Nov. 16, while others will be staggered over the following days leading up to its big shopping extravaganza on Nov. 23.

Here's what you can expect.

Amazon Black Friday 2018: Early deals

Starting Friday, Nov. 16:

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18:

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21:

Blink XT 1 for $78.99 ($51 off, or get a 3-cam system for $90 off)

Starting Thursday, Nov. 22:

If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up one of Amazon's Fire TV devices, Fire HD tablets, or even an Echo device, now is the time to grab your wallet. Amazon probably won't lower its prices to this level again until Amazon Prime Day 2019 -- which is next summer.

Many of these Amazon devices will make great gifts for co-workers (see the gallery below), or you can optimize your own home office with them. With an Echo, for instance, you can use Alexa to control your smart accessories, set reminders, check your calendar, and more.

Or, with a Fire HD, you can check your email, browse the web, and post to social media. If you're feeling like pausing work for a moment to binge-watch some Netflix, you can always use the Fire TV Cube, which will even let you control all your theatre equipment by voice.

There's also the Smart Plug that'll let you control, say, a coffee maker by voice or remotely. And with a Kindle, you can browse, find, and read ebooks. Finally, with the Blink security camera, you can keep a watchful eye on your work space. The possibilities are endless.

Happy Black Friday! (Is that a thing people say now?)

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

